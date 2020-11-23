The Darkness announce Xmas concert and livestream, launch Bells End bitter

The Darkness aim to close 2020 with a message of goodwill to all, via the medium of a December live gig and stream from London’s Indigo at The O2.

The quartet’s show will take place on December 18 at 8pm (GMT), and will be recorded for a live album, Streaming of a White Christmas, scheduled for April 2021, in partnership with Live Here Now.



Tickets for Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas, with The Darkness are available on presale via the band’s official merch store. Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT on November 27.



“Ok, so we pressed the wrong button and cancelled Easter. And we’re sorry about that. Let’s move on, yeah?,” says Justin Hawkins. “Christmas is coming, and nothing says Joy and Surprise like The Darkness, rocking live in your living room! Santa gets a day off as we deliver the Premier Cru streamed concert of the year, live to you from the IndigO2 in London Town. Let us in at your interweb window as we celebrate life, love, Christmas and Rock Music, all wrapped in tinsel and delivered to you on a golden dream sleigh of almost ludicrous proportions.



“Expect hits, old and new. Beards, flayed by the snow engines of entertainment. Fairy lights, plugged in and mostly working. A few brave and/or immune rockers will have the good fortune to join us in the stadium of dreams for this exclusive event - check out our written facts to understand. This will be an unparalleled night of true artistic integrity, so don’t dilly dally - let’s rock our cocking socks off together for Christmaaaaaas!”



In addition to the virtual live-stream, VIP ticket options are available. Tier 1 is offering front rows seats at the show, sound check access with a band Q&A, a chance to meet the band and a signed art show poster. Tier 2 allows access to the sound check and Q&A. There is also a Virtual VIP option allowing online access to the sound check and advance submission of questions for the Q&A, which will be selected at random on show day.



In additional festive news, The Darkness have teamed up with Signature Brew to create their own bitter, Bells End.



“We wanted a beer that’s punchy and drinkable at the same time,” says guitarist Dan Hawkins. “Signature Brew really know their stuff and captured exactly what we were after. Bells End has got a bit of oomph to it but it’s something you can drink in the run up to Christmas and throughout the whole season. It’s a very wintry beer, it’s perfect and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”



