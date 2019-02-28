Teddy Rocks charity festival featuring The Darkness adds more bands to 2019 bill

More artists have today been confirmed for this year’s Teddy Rocks festival.

The UK event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, between May 3-5, with organisers and artists coming together once again to raise money for Teddy 20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

Artists including The Darkness, The Zutons, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Lounge Kittens, Dream State, Press To Meco, The Bottom Line, The Dirty Youth, Bang Bang Romeo, Cold Years and Saints Of Sin were among the artists previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Stone Broken, King Nun, Paris Youth Foundation, Luice and Loathe.

The day splits for the weekend have also been announced and can be found below.

Teddy Rocks organiser Tom Newton said: “This is our biggest lineup yet! The Darkness and The Zutons have some of the biggest hits of our generation and being able to bring them to our small town is an honour.

“We are working harder than ever to keep growing the festival and to help make a positive impact on so many children’s lives affected by cancer.

“The more people that buy tickets for this event, the more good we can do for those who need it! Please come and join our fight and have the best time while doing so!”

For tickets, visit the official Teddy Rocks website.

Teddy Rocks 2019 lineup

May 3

Vocalzone Second Stage

Our Hollow, Our Home

Dream State

Loathe

Parting Gift

I, The Mapmaker

As Flames Rise

The Greyhound Third Stage

Oas-is

The Lounge Kittens

Stiff Bizkit

Stone Grove

Riff Mission

Cherry Lotus

Merry Woodland Fourth Stage

Quinns Quinney

Panthertrix

Soulhole

Clockwork Carousel

Trevann Fanthorpe

May 4

OnBuy.com Main Stage

The Darkness

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

The Dirty Youth

Press To Meco

Sean MacGowan

Black Orchid Empire

Saints Of Sin

Vocalzone Second Stage

Stone Broken

The Bottom Line

Virginmarys

Wolfjaw

Youth Killed It

Raiders

Wolf Culture

Death By Shotgun

The Greyhound Third Stage

Dookie

Know Your Enemy

Tenacious G

Blinked 182

Sinful Maggie

The Gusettes

Pretty Little Enemy

Trip Wizard

Wave Chase

The Stayawakes

Silk Bullets

Merry Woodland Fourth Stage

The Bomo Swing

Disco’s Out (Murder’s In)

Mischa & His Merry Men

Psycho-acoustic Goat

Burg & The Back Porch Band

Danny Adams

Edd Bleach

Joey Fry

Olly Hopper-Pay

Andy Stock

Click Sargent Music Programme

Lagan / Verbal Remedies

Paintheatrix

Hoola Cru

Hoopfulness

The Yoga Movement

May 5

OnBuy.com Main Stage

The Zutons

Toploader

Fatherson

Bang Bang Romeo

Bloxx

The Franklys

San Marlo

Vocalzone Second Stage

Louis Berry

Greywind

King Nun

Paris Youth Foundation

Cold Years

Towers

Bird Shoes

Naked Sunday

The Greyhound Third Stage

Foo Forgers

Lionstar

Black Water County

The Decatonics

Last Resort

Stitch

Wavebye

Wonkey Donkeys

Luice

Toxic Fruitcake

Laika

Merry Woodland Fourth Stage

Matt Black

Mother Ukers

The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show

Sixteen String Jack

Si Genaro

Chris Payn

27 Days

Ben Jones

Moonbeams

Shannon White

Shaun Gary Palmer

Lagan / Verbal Remedies

The Yoga Movement

Children’s Storytelling