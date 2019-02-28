Teddy Rocks charity festival featuring The Darkness adds more bands to 2019 bill

More artists have today been confirmed for this year’s Teddy Rocks festival.
The UK event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, between May 3-5, with organisers and artists coming together once again to raise money for Teddy 20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.
All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity.
Artists including The Darkness, The Zutons, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Lounge Kittens, Dream State, Press To Meco, The Bottom Line, The Dirty Youth, Bang Bang Romeo, Cold Years and Saints Of Sin were among the artists previously confirmed.
Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Stone Broken, King Nun, Paris Youth Foundation, Luice and Loathe.
The day splits for the weekend have also been announced and can be found below.
Teddy Rocks organiser Tom Newton said: “This is our biggest lineup yet! The Darkness and The Zutons have some of the biggest hits of our generation and being able to bring them to our small town is an honour.
“We are working harder than ever to keep growing the festival and to help make a positive impact on so many children’s lives affected by cancer.
“The more people that buy tickets for this event, the more good we can do for those who need it! Please come and join our fight and have the best time while doing so!”
For tickets, visit the official Teddy Rocks website.
Teddy Rocks 2019 lineup
May 3
Vocalzone Second Stage
Our Hollow, Our Home
Dream State
Loathe
Parting Gift
I, The Mapmaker
As Flames Rise
The Greyhound Third Stage
Oas-is
The Lounge Kittens
Stiff Bizkit
Stone Grove
Riff Mission
Cherry Lotus
Merry Woodland Fourth Stage
Quinns Quinney
Panthertrix
Soulhole
Clockwork Carousel
Trevann Fanthorpe
May 4
OnBuy.com Main Stage
The Darkness
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
The Dirty Youth
Press To Meco
Sean MacGowan
Black Orchid Empire
Saints Of Sin
Vocalzone Second Stage
Stone Broken
The Bottom Line
Virginmarys
Wolfjaw
Youth Killed It
Raiders
Wolf Culture
Death By Shotgun
The Greyhound Third Stage
Dookie
Know Your Enemy
Tenacious G
Blinked 182
Sinful Maggie
The Gusettes
Pretty Little Enemy
Trip Wizard
Wave Chase
The Stayawakes
Silk Bullets
Merry Woodland Fourth Stage
The Bomo Swing
Disco’s Out (Murder’s In)
Mischa & His Merry Men
Psycho-acoustic Goat
Burg & The Back Porch Band
Danny Adams
Edd Bleach
Joey Fry
Olly Hopper-Pay
Andy Stock
Click Sargent Music Programme
Lagan / Verbal Remedies
Paintheatrix
Hoola Cru
Hoopfulness
The Yoga Movement
May 5
OnBuy.com Main Stage
The Zutons
Toploader
Fatherson
Bang Bang Romeo
Bloxx
The Franklys
San Marlo
Vocalzone Second Stage
Louis Berry
Greywind
King Nun
Paris Youth Foundation
Cold Years
Towers
Bird Shoes
Naked Sunday
The Greyhound Third Stage
Foo Forgers
Lionstar
Black Water County
The Decatonics
Last Resort
Stitch
Wavebye
Wonkey Donkeys
Luice
Toxic Fruitcake
Laika
Merry Woodland Fourth Stage
Matt Black
Mother Ukers
The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show
Sixteen String Jack
Si Genaro
Chris Payn
27 Days
Ben Jones
Moonbeams
Shannon White
Shaun Gary Palmer
Lagan / Verbal Remedies
The Yoga Movement
Children’s Storytelling