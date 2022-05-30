Yungblud, The Damned, The Libertines among new Glastonbury adds

Yungblud, The Damned, The Undertones and The Libertines are among the latest additions to this summer's Glastonbury Festival bill, which has been announced in full today, May 30.

These acts join one of the most rock-friendly Glastonbury line-ups in recent memory: previous announcements revealed Idles, Turnstile, Skunk Anansie, Bob Vylan, Dry Cleaning, Fontaines D.C., Nova Twins, Wargasm, Wet Leg, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Amyl And The Sniffers on the bill for the event, which takes place June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The 2022 weekend headliners are pop star Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Also revealed today, Yard Act, English Teacher and Just Mustard are among the emerging bands strengthening the bill at what will be the first staging of the festival since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for this summer's festival have long since sold out, but music fans will be able to watch extensive coverage of the festival across the weekend courtesy of the BBC.



There are two slots still to be confirmed on the lineup, on Sunday afternoon in the John Peel tent and Sunday evening on the Park stage. Should Michael and Emily Eavis be stuck for inspiration, we've helpfully drawn up a few suggestions... Thank us later.



Full information on the 2022 event is available on the festival website.