The Damned reschedule UK tour, announce Wildhearts among support acts

The Damned have rescheduled their UK tour, originally booked for July 2021, by moving the dates to February 2022.

The group’s original, classic line-up - Dave Vanian, Brian James, Captain Sensible and Rat Scabies - will now play:



11 Feb Glasgow O2 Academy

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

12 Feb Manchester O2 Apollo

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

16 Feb Birmingham O2 Academy

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

18 Feb London Eventim Apollo

with The Skids, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

19 Feb London Eventim Apollo

with The Wildhearts, Penetration, Smalltown Tigers

Original tickets remain valid, and tickets are still on sale for all dates.

The tour setlist will draw upon the quartet’s first two albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure, which was produced by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.