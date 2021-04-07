The Damned reschedule UK tour, announce Wildhearts among support acts

The Damned have rescheduled their UK tour, originally booked for July 2021, by moving the dates to February 2022.
The group’s original, classic line-up - Dave Vanian, Brian James, Captain Sensible and Rat Scabies - will now play:
11 Feb Glasgow O2 Academy
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers
12 Feb Manchester O2 Apollo
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers
16 Feb Birmingham O2 Academy
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers
18 Feb London Eventim Apollo
with The Skids, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers
19 Feb London Eventim Apollo
with The Wildhearts, Penetration, Smalltown Tigers
Original tickets remain valid, and tickets are still on sale for all dates.
The tour setlist will draw upon the quartet’s first two albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure, which was produced by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.