The Cure announce 2023 North American tour

The Cure have announced that they will be setting off on an expansive tour across North America this summer.

The trek will kick off on May 10 in New Orleans, and continue on through to Houston, Dallas, Austin, Albuquerque, Phoenix and more. It'll also include two three-night runs in Los Angeles and New York City, before coming to an end on July 1 in Miami.

Tickets will become available via Ticketmaster's verified fan sale program starting on March 15.

In a statement, the band declare that "apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour."

Last year, The Cure revealed that they had recorded 20 new songs, some of which were destined for release on a new, 67-minute album.

Thirteen new songs were reportedly recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales back in early 2019, with the remaining songs written on the band's return to the studio later that year.

Yesterday (March 8), Noel Gallagher shared a remix of his song, Pretty Boy by The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Speaking of the project, Smith offers: “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out.

"Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with – and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon…”.

Check out The Cure tour dates below:

May 10: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

May 12: Houston Toyota Center, TX

May 13: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 14: Austin Moody Center, TX

May 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

May 18: Phoenix Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

May 20: San Diego NICU Amphitheater, CA

May 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 24: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 25: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 1: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 2: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 4: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena. UT

Jun 6: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, CO

Jun 8: Minneapolis St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jun 10: Chicago United Center, IL

Jun 11: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 13: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 20: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 25: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jun 29: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 01: Miami Miami-Dade Arena, FL