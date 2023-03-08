Listen to The Cure's Robert Smith's remix of Noel Gallagher's Pretty Boy

Noel Gallagher has shared a remix of his song, Pretty Boy by The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

The remix is lifted from the deluxe limited-edition of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming album Council Skies, which is scheduled for release on June 2 via Sour Mash.

The deluxe edition will be available in triple vinyl and 2CD formats featuring a BBC Radio 2 session version of Live Forever as well as a remix by the Pet Shop Boys.

Speaking of the project, Smith offers: “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out.

"Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with – and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon…”.

Detailing on how he got Smith involved on the track, the former Oasis leader says: “‘Pretty Boy as it was unfolding became reminiscent of the golden age of The Cure. And it was just one of those crazy ideas that one tends to have in the middle of the night, thinking, ‘I wonder if Robert Smith [would] get involved. I wonder if I can get hold of him.

“I asked if he’d get involved and sent him the track and he loved it. He did the remix. And I loved it. I’d never met him before. I’d never conversed with him.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be setting off on a UK tour this summer, with the run kicking off on July 21 in Buckinghamshire. The trek will come to an end on September 1 in Sheffield.

Listen to the track below: