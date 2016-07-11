The Cult's Ian Astbury apologises for 'all lives matter' comment

The Cult’s Ian Astbury has apologised after saying “all lives matter” onstage at Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada.

The singer reportedly spoke out about gun violence in the US at the event and added, “It ain’t a ‘race’ thing – it’s a ‘people’ thing.”

Now he admits he feels “disheartened” that he offended people of colour following the event, and says he wanted to express solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement following the recent spate of shootings across the country.

Astbury says: “I sincerely and deeply apologise to everyone I offended by using the phrase ‘All lives matter.’ I fully support #‎blacklivesmatter and wished to show my solidarity.

“So disheartened to know that I have offended people of colour. Thank you for enlightening me that this phrase is offensive. I shall never use it again.”

He adds: “Even if all lives are precious, we must take responsibility at this time to recognise the importance of not marginalising black lives. We can and should focus on this matter now.

“There’s an injustice and inequality that is very real. History has a chance to evolve and minds to open. Be the change. Please speak up.”

The Cult are currently touring Canada, with guitarist Billy Duffy announcing they’ll support Guns N’ Roses on select upcoming tour dates.

The Cult tour 2016

Jul 12: Lethbridge ENMAX Centre, Canada

Jul 13: Calgary Stampede, Canada

Jul 15: Winnipeg Club Regend Casino & Event Centre, Canada

Jul 16: Fort William Historical Park, Canada

Sep 17: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

