Watch Richie Sambora take his turn as a wedding singer

Richie Sambora has performed the Bon Jovi track Livin’ On A Prayer at a wedding reception.

His former bandmate Jon Bon Jovi stunned wedding guests recently when he got up to sing the track with jazz singer Lourdes Valentin. Now footage from TMZ shows the band’s former guitarist Richie Sambora doing something similar – and he did it before the singer, performing at his nephew Shane Ahern’s reception on June 18.

Sambora teamed up with his partner Orianthi for an acoustic version of the 1986 hit single.

Sambora split with Bon Jovi in 2013 and he and Orianthi are currently working on a country-tinged duets album with producer Bob Rock.

Orianthi reported: “I’m a big country fan. The great thing about country songs is the storytelling. They’re really moving and well-crafted, and that’s something Richie and I wanted to explore.”

No release date has been set for the album’s release.

Richie Sambora: Aftermath Of The Lowdown