The Contortionist release live Language clip

The Contortionist have released a video of them performing their track Language live.

It features on the “Rediscovered” edition of their 2014 Language album which contains three other live cuts along with the original recordings.

They previously issued a promo for The Parable.

Vocalist Michael Lessard told Prog: “We wanted to sit down with the songs that we’ve spent the last 14 months playing around the world, and give people a chance to see them in a new light.

“It’s been a pleasure getting a chance to rediscover these tracks and we hope everyone enjoys.”

The Contortionist recently wrapped up a North American tour with Tesseract and will return to Europe for a run of dates in February.