The complete Emerson, Lake & Powell collection to be released in April

Short-lived supergroup Emerson, Lake & Powell are to have their complete works released in a new three CD box set, Emerson, Lake & Powell - The Complete Collection, to be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on April 12.

The new set features the band’s one and only studio release: Emerson, Lake & Powell, featuring three bonus tracks, the live album Live In Concert, and a CD of rehearsals, The Sprocket Sessions, which has previously only been released as a bootleg.

All material included in the box set has been re-mastered, and the set features an enhanced booklet with sleeve notes written by Prog Magazine editor, Jerry Ewing.

The line-up came together after Emerson and Lake decided to reform Emerson, Lake and Palmer, only to find Carl Palmer enjoying success with Asia. Unable to find a suitable drummer through the rehearsal process Emerson suggested they contact Powell, a close friend of his.

"He was such a good technical drummer and such a good performer, we thought it might be a good idea to go back out with a new version of the band.” Lake told the LA Times back in 1986. It escaped no one's notice that Powell's surname helpfully began with a 'P'.

The line-up recorded the one studio album, the well received Emerson, Lake & Powell, which featured the perennial live favourite Touch And Go, and managed one tour of the USA before internal conflict caused them to split, with Emerson later grouping back up with Carl Palmer and US singer Robert Berry for the equally short-lived 3.

Powell died in a car accident in 1998, while Emerson and Lake both passed in 2016.

You can view the new collection's artwork below.

Pre-order Emerson, Lake & Powell - The Complete Collection.