The Cadillac Three release new single All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night

The Cadillac Three have released a stream of their new single titled All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night.

It’s vocalist and guitarist Jaren Johnson, bassist Kelby Ray and drummer Neil Mason’s first new material since the launched Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys back in April this year.

All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night will be used during ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the US college football season, which will get underway later this month.

Mason says: “We’re all big college football fans, and being from the South, have a special affinity for those in the SEC.

“It’s pretty badass that a song we wrote is going to amp up excitement for fans each Saturday night, whether they’re rocking out with us or if we’re the playlist for their weekend.”

The Cadillac Three are currently on tour on their Country Fuzz run of shows, with the trio continuing to write music while out on the road.

Johnson says: “We spend a lot of time from tour bus to stage with each other so we’re constantly creating. Hell, we even recorded our last album Legacy on the bus.

“Our life happens on the road whether it’s family or a rowdy crew, memories and music are made.”

Ray adds: “Basically, we’re keeping the tunes rolling and are going to release new music any time we can, so keep listening – there’s more to come!”