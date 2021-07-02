The Cadillac Three release gnarly video for Bridges shot in pop-up skate park

Southern rockers The Cadillac Three have released a video for Bridges, taken from their fifth studio album Tabasco & Sweet Tea.

The video was shot at Nashville venue EXIT/IN, where the band built a private pop-up skate park and held some socially distanced skating sessions while they performed.

Starring in the video is Tennessee-born skateboard pro Jake Wooten, winner of a number of tour events including the Tampa Pro Concrete Jam Contest in March 2019, the Vans Park Series Americas Continental Championships Men's Finals in July 2018, and the Huntington Beach stop of the Vans Park Series tour the same year.

“I was extremely into skateboarding when I was a teenager growing up in Nashville," explains Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston, "but there were literally no public skate parks. We had to brave the Capitol or Legislative Plaza downtown in hopes that we could get a good day in without getting arrested.

“It was amazing to team up with Red Bull and the EXIT/IN and build a skatepark during the pandemic. Even cooler to play Bridges in a video with incredible skaters including pro Jake Wooten. What an experience!"

“It was a really great experience to get to work with The Cadillac Three on set," adds Wooten. "Being inside of a music venue that has such history while they were jamming out on a ramp built inside of it is as unique as it gets. I’m stoked that they were able to connect me in with the story the song told. I’m sure none of us will forget the experience."

Bridges is typical of the slinkier, funkier direction the band took on Tabasco & Sweet Tea, the second of two albums released by The Cadillac Three in 2020. "My dad played a lot of Tower Of Power," Johnston told Classic Rock. "And when I was a kid playing drums I was really into funk and groove-oriented stuff. If Tabasco & Sweet Tea had horns all over it, it’d be a hillbilly Tower Of Power record."

The Cadillac Three are currently on their 10th anniversary tour of the US, and will finish the year with a run of UK and Ireland dates. Support comes from Brent Cobb, and tickets are on sale now.

The Cadillac Three 2021 UK & Ireland tour

Dec 01: Manchester Academy

Dec 02: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 07: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 09: London Roundhouse

Dec 11: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 12: Dublin Whelans

Dec 13: Belfast Limelight