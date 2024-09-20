The Blackheart Orchestra release brand new single Bloodlines

Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra release their brand new single Bloodlines today. The duo, multi-instrumentalists Chrissy Mostyn and Rick Pilkington (they play over 13 instruments from guitar, bass, keyboards and percussion to omnichord, glockenspiel, melodica and their collection of ancient synths.

, will also release a video for the track next week, which you'll be able to see in next week's Tracks Of The Week.

Bloodlines is also the name of the band's current UK tour which hits London's Courtyard Theatre tonight.

"Bloodlines draws inspiration from the things passed down through our lineage – not just physical traits but intergenerational trauma, mental illness, strengths and resilience," the pair say. "The song delves into the secrets our bodies hold and asks the question is society’s current epidemic of depression generic or genetic."

The new single is the first piece of music to be taken from their upcoming album, which the band have been working on in the studio recently and which will be released in 2025.

You can view the remainder of the band's October and November tour dates and ticket information below.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 20: London Courtyard Theatre

Sep 21: Wycombe Arts Centre

Sep 27: Oundle Talbot Hotel

Sep 28: Winchester Railway

Oct 5: Sheffield Lantern Theatre

Oct 6: Leicester The Musician

Oct 10: Manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 13: Birmingham Kitchen Garden Cafe

Oct 18: Great Yarmouth HRH Prog

Oct 19: Oswestry Hermon Chapel Arts

Oct 26: Middlesbrough Toft House

Oct 31: Cardiff Norwegian Church Arts

Nov 1: Reading Leckhampstead Church

Get tickets.