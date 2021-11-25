The Blackheart Orchestra cover The Manic's If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

Prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra have covered the Manic Street Preachers' 1998 hit If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next. You can watch the band's striking new video for their moving new interpretation of the Welsh band's only No. 1 single in full below.

"When the song was written it was about the past, but now 23 years later, we’ve turned the song around and reinterpreted the words to be all about the future and climate change," Blackheart's Rick Pilkington told Prog. "We’ve looked at the song through a different lens and our version and the accompanying video shout about the need for the world to u-turn on the pollution, industrial destruction, planet abuse and self-interest that rules today’s economies with an almost total disregard for future generations.

"A proportion of the download profits will be donated to Just One Tree who are an amazing not for profit organisation working to offset carbon emissions through reforestation."

The Blackheart Orchestra have just completed work on their latest album, the follow-up to 2019's well-received Mesmeranto, which will be released in April, followed by a 17-date tour. Details to follow soon.

Pre-order If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.