The Black Keys' Dan reveals solo project The Arcs

The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach’s solo project The Arcs will release two 7-inch singles this weekend ahead of the launch of a debut album.

The Arcs features a string of guests who Auerbach describes as his “favourites,” although he won’t say who just yet. Stay In My Corner and Tomato Can are issued on 7-inch vinyl at independent retailers on Saturday (May 2).

He tells Rolling Stone: “I just finished up. I’m really excited about it. I just wanted to do my thing and get extra weird. I wanted everything to flow and be cohesive. A lot of the songs bleed one into the other, a lot like the Grateful Dead – my favourite records that they did.

“So I’ve got a lot of connected songs. It’s basically everything I love about music all wrapped up into one record – that’s all. It was cut really quick in a week and a half, two weeks of recording with a whole bunch of different people – my favourites.”

The album was recorded in rehearsal studios in Brooklyn with his friend Leon Michaels. It will be released later in the summer.

Auerbach released his debut solo album Keep It Hid in 2009.

Auerbach is set to return to the road with The Black Keys after drummer Patrick Carney recovers from a serious should injury he sustained on a beach in Saint-Barthélemy.