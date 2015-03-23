The Black Keys cancel more shows

The Black Keys have had to cancel more shows as drummer Patrick Carney recovers from a shoulder injury.

The band had already pulled their entire European tour and have now cancelled all shows up to April 23 – including eight scheduled appearances in Australia, two in New Zealand and two in Japan.

Their expected return to action will take place at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival on May 28, before they play at Athens Rockwave on May 30 and the Isle of Wight festival on June 12.

The Black Keys say in a statement: “We are very sorry to have to cancel our upcoming performances through April 23. Patrick sustained a dislocated and broken shoulder in January that required surgery.

“Working with the doctors, surgeons and physiotherapists since January, we had expected Patrick to be ready to return to touring in April. The recovery process and physical therapy has taken longer than anticipated and unfortunately Patrick is still unable to perform and needs additional time to heal.

“We thank all of our fans for their ongoing support and we look forward to getting back on the road as soon as possible.”

Carney was injured when a wave slammed him to the ocean floor while on holiday in Saint-Barthelemy.