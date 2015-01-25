Black Keys cancel European tour

The Black Keys have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour dates following an injury sustained by drummer Patrick Carney over the holidays.
Carney dislocated his shoulder on January 3 when a wave slammed him to the ocean floor while vacationing on the island of Saint-Barthélemy.
As the drummer recuperates, he and guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach have been forced to cancel all European shows in support of their 8th album, Turn Blue.
Due to prior scheduled commitments and venue availability, efforts to reschedule the original dates were unsuccessful, so fans can access refunds at their original point of purchase.
Carney and Auerbach issued a statement about the situation.
“We are very sorry to have to cancel our upcoming performances through March 10. Patrick needs time to heal. We thank all of our fans for their support and we’re looking forward to getting back on the road.”
At this time, The Black Keys are planning to resume the Turn Blue World Tour on April 2 in Brisbane, Australia.
On February 8 in Los Angeles, the band are up for three 2015 Grammy Awards – including nominations in the Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song (Fever) and Best Rock Performance (Fever) categories.
CANCELLED TOUR DATES
Feb 16: Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Feb 17: Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
Feb 19: Munich, Germany Zenith
Feb 20: Berlin, Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle
Feb 21: Warsaw, Poland Torwar
Feb 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Feb 24: Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Feb 25: Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Feb 27: Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
Feb 28: Birmingham, UK Genting Arena
Mar 01: Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro
Mar 03: London, UK The O2
Mar 04: Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
Mar 05: Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
Mar 07: Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier
Mar 09: Paris, France Zenith
Mar 10: Paris, France Zenith