Black Keys cancel European tour

The Black Keys have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour dates following an injury sustained by drummer Patrick Carney over the holidays.

Carney dislocated his shoulder on January 3 when a wave slammed him to the ocean floor while vacationing on the island of Saint-Barthélemy.

As the drummer recuperates, he and guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach have been forced to cancel all European shows in support of their 8th album, Turn Blue.

Due to prior scheduled commitments and venue availability, efforts to reschedule the original dates were unsuccessful, so fans can access refunds at their original point of purchase.

Carney and Auerbach issued a statement about the situation.

“We are very sorry to have to cancel our upcoming performances through March 10. Patrick needs time to heal. We thank all of our fans for their support and we’re looking forward to getting back on the road.”

At this time, The Black Keys are planning to resume the Turn Blue World Tour on April 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

On February 8 in Los Angeles, the band are up for three 2015 Grammy Awards – including nominations in the Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song (Fever) and Best Rock Performance (Fever) categories.

Feb 16: Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Feb 17: Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

Feb 19: Munich, Germany Zenith

Feb 20: Berlin, Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle

Feb 21: Warsaw, Poland Torwar

Feb 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Feb 24: Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Feb 25: Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Feb 27: Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

Feb 28: Birmingham, UK Genting Arena

Mar 01: Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro

Mar 03: London, UK The O2

Mar 04: Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Mar 05: Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

Mar 07: Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier

Mar 09: Paris, France Zenith

Mar 10: Paris, France Zenith