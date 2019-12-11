Best Sony headphones deals: find the cheapest Sony WH-1000XM3 and WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Whether you fancy treating yourself, or you're looking for a nice Christmas present for your nearest and dearest, there are some amazing deals around right now. Some of the biggest names in tech are slashing prices on headphones, smart speakers, turntables and streaming devices, giving you the opportunity to enhance your music listening experience without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones for Christmas, you could do a lot worse than picking up a pair from Sony’s highly-rated collection. The Japanese giant has a long tradition of making quality tech products, and its range of wireless headphones marry premium sound quality with impressive comfort and features.

The best Sony headphones deals: what to expect

None of Sony’s wireless headphones are what you’d call cheap on a normal day. But if you’re looking for something that’ll deliver satisfying performance over a long period, they’re well worth the investment, even at full price. Here are the recommended retail prices for our featured cans, so that you can compare them against the latest deals.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: RRP £330 / $350

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: RRP £230 / $256

Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones: RRP £330 / $350

Sony WF-1000X true wireless earbuds: RRP £180 / $194

The best Sony headphones models to look out for

(Image credit: Sony)



Right at the top of the range are the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones. A winner in the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards and top choice in our best headphones guide, these flagship foldable cans combine analogue amplification with best-in-class noise isolation to deliver stunning audio performance. A lightweight build and soft, wide earpads provide optimum comfort. And they’re generous on features, too, with 30 hours of battery life, voice control and a ‘Quick Attention’ mode that enables you to instantly quieten your music when you need to hear something important.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is also well represented in the earbuds market, and we’re big fans of its WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earphones. Once again, the Japanese company’s exceptional noise isolation comes to the fore here: with their secure fit and Adaptive Sound Control feature, which adapts the earphones’ sound settings to suit your environment and behaviour, you’re guaranteed maximum listening pleasure every time you put them in. The buds are also optimised for Google Assistant, enabling you to control your music, get the latest football scores or manage your schedule, all with the power of your voice.

(Image credit: Sony)

They may no longer be the newest cans in the range, but the Sony WH-1000XM2 are still among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones you can buy. Whatever genre of music you’re listening to, they’ll handle it confidently, thanks to their powerful 40mm drivers and distortion-reducing S-Master HX technology. A feature called Personal Optimising will analyse your personal characteristics - head size, hair, etc - and adjust the cans’ sound settings accordingly. And completing the impressive spec are voice activation and support for Hi-Res Audio.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you’re working on a tighter budget, you can still pick up a pair of quality wireless earphones bearing the Sony name. Powered by a 6mm dynamic driver, the Sony WF-1000X true wireless earbuds deliver sound quality that belies their price, with impressive levels of detail and clarity. There’s also Google Now and Siri compatibility for hands-free control – though three hours of battery life might not be enough for some people.

