Amazon Prime Day 2020: all the latest Prime Day deals in one place

Everyone loves a bargain, and no one does a sale better than Amazon. During Amazon Prime Day last year, more than 175 million items were sold to bargain-hungry humans. Amongst that haul was music-friendly gear like Apple Airpods and headphones, to home brew and vinyl.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived! The event will extend from now until midnight on 14 October. This page is your place to find the very latest Prime Day 2020 news and the most up-to-date Prime Day music deals.

Marshall Stockwell II Black And Brass: Was £169.99 , now £119

Marshall introduced this wee box of magic earlier this year and it's quite something. Portable and water resistant, the Black And Brass not only delivers great audio, but it charges lightning fast: Plug it in for 20 minutes and you'll get six hours of portable playtime.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: £219 , now £155

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker: Was £299.99 now now £239

Marshall Acton II Voice | Was 269.99, now £199.95

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 with dock: Was £159.99 , now £88.99

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: Was £74 , now £49.99

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: Was £90.02 , now £74.99

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: Was $299.99 , now $244.99

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99 , now $199.99

JBL Charge 3 | Was $149, now $119.95

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was £199, now £158

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were £ 239.99 , now £112.00

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Was £330, now £228.99

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II | were 199.95, now £117.99

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB: Were £109 , now £89.99

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM: Were £109 , now £89.99

Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b: Were £220 , now £99.99

AirPods Pro | Was $249, now $219

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was $199, now $158

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Now $89.95

Marshall Monitor headphones: Were $249.99 , now $119.99

Marshall Major III headphones: Were $149.99 , now $99.99

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 , now $169.99

Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection: Was £60 , now £45

Motorhead 1979: Was £190 , now £142.50

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains The Same Super Deluxe Boxset: was £214.99, now £126.78

Def Leppard: Hits Vegas: £40.83 , now £32.14

Motorhead Ace of Spades 40th anniversary: £153.99 , now £149.99

Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: $61.31 , now $41.99

Paul McCartney Flaming Pie: $38.98 , now $34.99

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for four months of music

Audible: 30 days free - plus two free audiobooks

Kindle Unlimited: Three months free

1461 Leather Sex Pistol Shoes: Were £129 now £89

1460 The Who ankle boots: Were £ 149 now £75

Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 High Top

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is usually a July event. Last year it ran from July 15 to 16 (eagle-eyed readers will have spotted that Prime ‘Day’ is actually a 2-day event), offering 48-hours of mega deals, sales and discounts.

For 2020, Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day will take place on 13 and 14 October, stating: "Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in time for the festive season, taking place on 13th and 14th October. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category. Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am on Tuesday, 13th October and runs through to 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th October, for Prime members in the U.K, U.S., U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – participating for the first time this year – Turkey and Brazil."

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription?

The short answer is yes. In order to take advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you need to be a Prime subscriber. While we’re not condoning this behaviour, we've heard that you can sign up for a free trial nearer the event, bag all the bargains you can handle, then cancel once you’re satiated. But you didn’t hear that from us...

Amazon Prime Members get faster delivery of orders, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so if you’re a regular shopper, it could be worth signing up anyway.

As of right now, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription will cost you £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time) and a yearly option is £79/$119.

But it's worth noting that not all the action takes places on Amazon, with plenty of non-Amazon retailers slashing prices and making the most of the buzz surrounding Prime Day. You might not needed that Prime membership after all.

Where to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals

If you’re a music fan (if not, you've clearly landed on Louder in error) then there will be countless deals to sink your teeth into. Whether you’re after a new pair of budget wireless headphones , you’re planning on upgrading your turntable , stocking up on vinyl or you’ve got your eyes on a new smart speaker, it’s definitely worth putting some budget aside for a bargain once Prime Day rolls around.

Amazon devices sell super well around Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo Studio – our pick for the best smart speaker right now – or one of the all-new Echo Dots, then you’ll be sure to find the best prices come Prime Day.

One of last year's deal highlights was a monster discount applied to the Guns N' Roses Locked N’ Loaded box set so we're excited to check out the best Prime Day vinyl deals for 2020, too.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, it's likely you'll find money off Amazon's own products. So, if you've been thinking about purchasing an Amazon Echo device, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. We're hoping to see big money off the fantastic-sounding Echo Studio, in addition to the compact Echo Dot. Last year Amazon was running deals on its smart speakers with bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service, too.

2019 Amazon Prime Day deals highlights

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones £199.95 , now £109.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this price they were an absolute steal on Prime Day.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: £450 now £225

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.95, now £142.99

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Was £169.99, now £104.97

B&O Beoplay A1 Portable Speaker Was £230, now £134.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug £64.98 , now £31.99

Sony PSHX500 Turntable: £400 £278

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack: was £36.00, now £18.99

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi + Cellular 256GB: £1,269 £1,110

If you wanted a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, this was a pretty sweet deal, serving up a tasty 13% saving.

