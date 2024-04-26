Sylosis and Fit For An Autopsy announce UK and European tour with Darkest Hour and Heriot in support

One of the most exciting metal tours of 2024 has just been announced, as British metallers Sylosis will hit the road with US death metal heroes Fit For An Autopsy. Joining the two heavyweight bands will be American melodeath veterans Darkest Hour and young, genre-splicing British metal crew Heriot.

“Sylosis is back on the road again! say the Reading four-piece. "We can't wait to be touring the UK and Europe with Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Heriot.

It’s an amazing feeling to have Sylosis consistently touring after such a long break and we’re trying to get to as many cities as possible to make up for lost time! See you there!”



"FFAA is always excited to get over to Europe to play shows!" exclaim Fit For An Autopsy. "The European metal community has always been amazing to us. This tour is stacked with great bands that just happen to be people we consider friends. It’s one of those tours that you know will be a good time before it even starts!"

"We’re so pleased to be heading out with our friends in Fit For An Autopsy, Sylosis and Darkest Hour this winter!" say Heriot. "This will be our biggest UK/ EU tour to date and we can’t wait to venture into new cities we haven’t played before!"

"We are so absolutely excited to announce that we will return to the EU and UK this year with new music and old friends!" adds Darkest Hour’s Mike Schleibaum. "All in the spirit of celebrating the release of our new album, Perpetual | Terminal. This tour covers a lot of ground and we are honoured to team up with good friends Fit For An Autopsy and incredible bands Sylosis and Heriot. Joining forces with them allows us to bring our special style of melodic death metal to some places that we haven’t played in over a decade. Looking forward to closing out 2024 on this tour, if you live near or in any of these cities do not miss this massive metal party!”

See the full list of dates below.

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 28: Bristol SWX



Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje

Dec 1: Antwerp Kafka Zapp

Dec 2: Hamburg Gruenspan

Dec 3: Gothenburg Pustervik

Dec 4: Oslo John Dee

Dec 5: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Dec 7: Helsinki Ääniwalli

Dec 9: Copenhagen Amager

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima

Dec 12: CZ Prague Meetfactory

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra

Dec15: AT Wien Simmcity

Dec 17: Milan Live Club

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7

Dec 19: München Backstage

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage

Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik