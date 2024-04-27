'Grateful' Deryck Whibley reflects on 10 years of sobriety and Sum 41's rise back to the top of their game

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley is celebrating 10 years of sobriety and says that he is grateful for where his life is as well as his band's return to their best.

Whibley, 44, is in a reflective mood in his latest social media post, recalling how he was at death's door 10 years ago when doctors warned he could die if he took so much as one more drink.

And as well as a remarkable turnaround in his health and a happy home life, Whibley is also bouyed by the renewed success of Sum 41.

He says: "This post is a little late for two reasons. One, I've never counted the days of my sobriety. There's nothing wrong with counting. It just didn't suit me. And two, I rarely know what the actual date is, ever!

"Ten years ago on April 15th, I went into the hospital with liver and kidney failure due to what had become excessive drinking. My drinking didn't start out that way, it usually doesn't. But eventually I crossed the invisible line and went from functional and in control, to addicted and dependent. Most of you know, i was in pretty bad shape.

"So today, I couldn't be happier to be able to say that I haven't picked up a drink since that fateful day and now have a full decade of being sober, healthy, physically and mentally strong and most importantly really happy.

"With a ton of work, and the huge help from my friends, family, fans and as always (my) mum I'm in the best place I've ever been in my life.

"I have the love and support of my amazing wife and we have two incredible children together to share our love and happiness with.

"And I couldn't be happier and more proud of what we've done in Sum 41. The band is in the best place we've ever been. Ten years ago we were at our lowest point personally and professionally. Not on speaking terms and couldn't even be in a room together.

"Members gone and quitting, tours not selling and no prospects of being played on the radio anymore and the future looking less than zero.

"As I laid in that hospital bed looking at the tatters my life had become, I vowed that if I survived this mess I created for myself and got out of here, I was going to fight, work and scrape our way back to the top again. I was determined not let the story end there.

"Today, our song Landmines went #1 on Billboard in both the U.S. and Canada across multiple formats making it our highest charting single, beating out Fat Lip and In Too Deep. Our record Heaven :x: Hell came out and beat all of our old chart records in countries everywhere. Our shows are selling out all around the world and in some cases we're adding second nights in multiple cities.

"I write this not to brag, but to recognize and be grateful for the moment. I'm glad it was hard to get here. I'm happy it took a lot of work and wasn't easy. And most of all i'm thankful for all the help.

"My younger self would've thought this moment was 'cool' and just moved onto the next. My present self understands how incredibly lucky I am."

Whibley goes on to thank stars who helped him through his dafkest days – Tommy Lee, Iggy Pop, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan and John Feldmann.

Sum 41 recently announced they would call it a day after the touring cycle for their eighth album Heaven :x: Hell.