Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has released the first of four solo singles he plans to put out over the next few weeks. Produced by Bob Rock, I Pray will be followed by Livin’ Alone (May 3), Songs That Wrote My Life (May 10), and Believe (In Miracles) (May 17). And while former bandmate Jon Bon Jovi may be struggling with his voice, Sambora's vocals sound decidedly uncreaky on the upbeat and celebratory I Pray.

“I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music," says Sambora. "There’s a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don't have to think about charting #1 or what’s happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with Slippery When Wet or New Jersey and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services."

Sambora last played with Bon Jovi at the New Jersey band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in April 2018, and early last year he said that he said that he was in discussions about a return to the band, saying, "I don't think there's any reason not to at this point."

Then, in November, Sambora revealed, "There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy.

"It definitely could happen. It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking."

The documentary Sambora referred to, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is available to stream via Hulu in North America from today (April 26), as well as Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

How to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.