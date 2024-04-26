Had I compiled a bingo card of things that might happen in 2024 at the beginning of the year, I really don’t think I’d have included Slash releasing a new album. I mean, the fella’s got a lot on his plate – a seemingly endless Guns N’ Roses tour (and possibly a much-rumoured new album from them), and another extensive ‘rest of the world’ tour with his other day job with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

I mean, when would he have had the time for anything else? What I certainly wouldn’t have put on the list would have been a brand new album of (mostly) blues covers, packed with rock A-listers at the mic. Nostrodamus I am not… Slash tells us all about it, and how he coerced some of his famous pals into helping him.

Slash

The Guns guitarist is back with a brand new blues album, and this time he’s brought the likes of Steven Tyler, Brian Johnson, Billy Gibbons and more A-list rock friends to help him.

Kerry King

The Slayer guitarist on his old band, his new band, his new solo album, humanity’s failure, and the pressure of going solo.

Steve Harley

We look back at the life and music of the Cockney Rebel.

The Black Keys

The pack leaders of the post-millennial alt.blues scene have reignited their mojo on their twelfth album, Ohio Players.

Lenny Kravitz

The multi-faceted superstar has worked with some of rock’s greatest. On his new album, he’s revisiting his youth.

Pink Floyd

Ten years on, how David Gilmour and co. pulled The Endless River album out of the hat.

Nazareth

With the band’s glory days behind them, last surviving original member Pete Agnew is keeping the veteran band’s flag flying.

Regulars

The Dirt

Scott Gorham reveals he’s handy with a paintbrush and a pencil. Erik Grönwall quits Skid Row, Lzzy Hale steps in to help out. Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith sign up for This Is Spinal Tap II. Welcome back Robin Trower and The Dandy Warhols. Say hello to Silveroller and The Warning. Say goodbye to John Sinclair, Eric Carmen, Karl Wallinger.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Eagles

Life In The Fast Lane was a song built on a riff that guitarist Joe Walsh came up with,

its title was what it was like being in the Eagles at that time.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Troy Redfern

He was raised on a farm; he finds the blues “super-limiting”; he’s a big Frank Zappa fan; you can dance to his new album.

The Classic Rock Interview: Sebastian Bach

He played clubs and guzzled beer at 14, fronted Skid Row and got hit records, toured with musical theatre, has a solo career. “I’ve had a pretty fucking extraordinary life,” he says.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Wytch Hazel, Marisa & The Moths, Collatoral and more.

Reviews

New albums from Slash, Ian Hunter, Kings Of Leon, Sebastian Bach, Chris Shiflett, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Lee Aaron, TSOL, My Dying Bride, FM. Reissues from AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen, Thunder, Sparks, Alice Cooper, Linkin Park, Rain Parade. DVDs, films and books on The Beach Boys, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Shane MacGowan. Live reviews of Judas Priest, The Who, Saxon, Simple Minds, Uriah Heep, Pixies.

Lives

We preview tours by Anthrax, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse and Toby Jepson. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Walter Trout

Bluesman Walter Trout picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

