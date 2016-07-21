The Beatles live Hollywood Bowl album to be expanded

The Beatles’ Live At The Hollywood Bowl album will be reissued on September 9.

The disc features a mix of the band’s performances from their 1964 and 1965 shows at the venue. It has been newly remastered by the son of the Fab Four’s late producer Sir George Martin, Giles Martin, and engineer Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios.

The album was first released in 1977, with Sir George Martin penning the album’s liner notes.

He wrote: “The chaos, I might almost say panic, that reigned at these concerts was unbelievable unless you were there. Only three track recording was possible – the Beatles had no ‘fold back’ speakers, so they could not hear what they were singing, and the eternal shriek from 17,000 healthy, young lungs made even a jet plane inaudible.”

Giles says despite the obstacles, he’s managed capture the “raw energy” and “excitement” of 60s Beatlemania in the upcoming release.

He adds: “A few years ago Capitol Studios called saying they’d discovered some Hollywood Bowl three-track tapes in their archive. Technology has moved on since my father worked on the material all those years ago. Now there’s improved clarity, and so the immediacy and visceral excitement can be heard like never before.

“My father’s words still ring true, but what we hear now is the raw energy of four lads playing together to a crowd that loved them. This is the closest you can get to being at the Hollywood Bowl at the height of Beatlemania.”

The Beatles: Live At The Hollywood Bowl will be issued on CD, digital download and via streaming services on September 9, followed by a 180-gram gatefold vinyl LP on November 18. The CD and vinyl versions can both be pre-ordered via Amazon.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years – a documentary exploring the early years of the band will be released in the UK on September 15 before rolling out across the world. It’ll be available to stream exclusively to Hulu subscribers from September 17.

Beatles Live At The Hollywood Bowl tracklist

Twist and Shout (August 30th, 1965) She’s A Woman (August 30th, 1965) Dizzy Miss Lizzy (August 30th, 1965 / August 29th, 1965 - one edit) Ticket to Ride (August 29th, 1965) Can’t Buy Me Love (August 30th, 1965) Things We Said Today (August 23rd, 1964) Roll Over Beethoven (August 23rd, 1964) Boys (August 23rd, 1964) A Hard Day’s Night (August 30th, 1965) Help! (August 29th, 1965) All My Loving (August 23rd, 1964) She Loves You (August 23rd, 1964) Long Tall Sally (August 23rd, 1964) You Can’t Do That (August 23rd, 1964 – previously unreleased) I Want To Hold Your Hand (August 23rd, 1964 – previously unreleased) Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby (August 30th, 1965 – previously unreleased) Baby’s In Black (August 30th, 1965 – previously unreleased)

Buyer's Guide: George Martin – the legendary producer of The Beatles and more...