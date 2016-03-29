The Arcs issue Chains Of Love live video

The Arcs have released a live video of their track Chains Of Love.

It was filmed at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and shows Black Keys mainman Dan Auerbach’s side-project playing the song which features on Yours, Dreamily – their debut album which was released in 2015.

Auerbach said of the record: “I just wanted to do my thing and get extra weird. I wanted everything to flow and be cohesive. A lot of the songs bleed one into the other, a lot like the Grateful Dead – my favourite records that they did.

“So I’ve got a lot of connected songs. It’s basically everything I love about music all wrapped up into one record – that’s all. It was cut really quick in a week and a half, two weeks of recording with a whole bunch of different people – my favourites.”

The Arcs will head out on the road next month for a North American tour, which includes appearances at Coachella in Indio on April 16 and April 23.

Apr 11: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 12: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Apr 13: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 15: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 16: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 19: Los Angeles Henry Fonda Theatre, CA

Apr 20: San Diego The North Park Theatre, CA

Apr 22: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Apr 23: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 25: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 26: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS

Apr 27: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 29: Austin Levitation Festival, TX

Apr 30: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 01: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

Jul 15: Louisville Forecastle Festival, KY

Jul 22: Oro Medonte Wayhome Music & Arts Festival, ON

Jul 23: Canandaigua CMAC, NY

Jul 28: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Jul 29: Montreal Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, QC