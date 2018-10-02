The Amorettes announce headline UK tour

The Amorettes have announced a headline winter UK tour.

The Scottish outfit will head out on the road for nine dates ahed of their previously announced shows as support to The Wildhearts.

Vocalist and guitarist Gill Montgomery says: “We were on hold for a couple of fantastic support tours across the UK and Europe, which unfortunately didn’t come together. However, rather than wait until 2019, we really wanted to get out on the road again.

“Because our fans have been asking for a headline tour, we felt that it would be unfair to hold off until 2019, so, although this is quite short notice, we’re really excited to get back out and play live.

Montgomery adds: “We’ve had such a great reception to Born To Break, and it’s all down to our fans for buying the album, and coming out to support us when we play live.

“We really hope to see all of you at the shows, and we promise that these shows will be very special indeed.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am tomorrow (October 3).

The Amorettes 2018 tour dates

Nov 21: Newcastle Think Tank Underground

Nov 22: Leeds The Key Club

Nov 24: Bedford Esquires

Nov 25: Southampton The Joiners

Nov 27: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 28: Hull The Adelphi

Nov 29: Liverpool The Arts Club Loft

Nov 30: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Dec 01: Sheffield Winter Rocks Festival

Dec 02: London Koko (with The Wildhearts)

Dec 03: Birmingham The Mill (with The Wildhearts)

Dec 04: Glasgow SWG3 (with The Wildhearts)