The Amorettes - Born To Break album review

The Amorettes - Born To Break Can You Feel The Fire

Hello And Goodbye

Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll

Born To Break

What Ever Gets You Through The Night

Hell Or High Water

You Still Got Rock And Roll

Easy Tiger

Bat Shit Crazy

Coming Up The Middle

High On Your Energy

I Want It Bad

From Joan Jett to Motörhead to AC/DC, there is a grand tradition of rock’n’roll bands writing love songs to rock’n’roll itself. Makes sense. Rock’n’roll is faithful. It’s a constant source of joy and self-expression. It’s reliable. It’ll never run off with the milkman – and even if it does it’ll leave the most uplifting ‘Dear John’ letter ever.

Scottish trio The Amorettes come from this no-nonsense, if it ain’t broke standpoint, as evidenced by Everything I Learned (I Learned From Rock And Roll) – a collaboration between frontwoman Gill Montgomery and Ricky Warwick – from this, their fourth album, and it sums up expertly their entire reason for existing. Clearly enamoured with the classic rock of the 70s and 80s, Born To Break is an unapologetically glam, highoctane, sass-drenched joyride from a power trio with the heart and the chops to make a wellworn path feel fresh and exciting.