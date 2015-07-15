The Algorithm unveils Celldweller remix

French electronuisance and Hammer fave The Algorithm has remixed New Elysium by Celldweller.

The Algorithm says it’s “an honour for someone like me to remix someone like him” as he believes Celldweller paved the way for the “whole electro-metal scene.”

Similarly, Klayton (aka Celldweller) is a big fan of The Algorithm’s work and was bouncing off the walls when he hear a remix was in the works. “I got exactly what I had hoped for — brutal guitar rhythms and clean electronic production all mashed together into one solid remix.”

What do you think of it?