Trending

The Agonist drop 3rd studio clip

By Metal Hammer  

Canadian outfit reveal details of 4th album, to follow UK dates

null

The Agonist have revealed details of their first album with vocalist Vicky Psarakis in a studio video.

The Canadians brought her on board after Alissa White-Gluz left to join Arch Enemy. She makes her debut on Eye of Providence, the follow-up to 2012’s Prisoners, set for launch on November 10.

Guitarist Danny Marino recently said: “Vicky has breathed new life into the songwriting process. The songs represent a culmination of the past 10 years, as well as a new beginning.”

The Agonist will play three UK dates this month:

Aug 10: London Underworld

Aug 11: Reading Face Bar

Aug 12: Bilston Robin 2