The Agonist drop 3rd studio clip

The Agonist have revealed details of their first album with vocalist Vicky Psarakis in a studio video.

The Canadians brought her on board after Alissa White-Gluz left to join Arch Enemy. She makes her debut on Eye of Providence, the follow-up to 2012’s Prisoners, set for launch on November 10.

Guitarist Danny Marino recently said: “Vicky has breathed new life into the songwriting process. The songs represent a culmination of the past 10 years, as well as a new beginning.”

The Agonist will play three UK dates this month:

Aug 10: London Underworld

Aug 11: Reading Face Bar

Aug 12: Bilston Robin 2