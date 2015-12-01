The 69 Eyes announce Universal Monsters

The 69 Eyes have announced that their 11th album will be titled Universal Monsters – and it’s due out in April.

It’ll be issued via Nuclear Blast and the Finnish outfit have scheduled a run of 2016 European tour dates in support of the follow-up to 2012’s X.

And they’ve made a teaser of the first single available – although the full version won’t arrive until January 15.

Frontman Jyrki 69 says: “The song has a dark early 80s kind of vibe. I wrote the lyrics with those Cold War-era times in my mind. Strangely, the world has totally returned into those dark days again after recording the song.

“It’s been some 15 years since we recorded Blessed Be and Paris Kills albums with producer Johnny Lee Michaels here in Helsinki. You can consider Universal Monsters as a follow-up to those records. Nobody makes this kind of music anymore.”

The band’s run of eight dates start in Helsinki on April 24.

Apr 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 25: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Apr 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Apr 29: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Apr 30: Berlin PBHCLUB, Germany

May 01: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany