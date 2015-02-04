Testament record '50% written'

Testament’s Alex Skolnick says the band’s upcoming 11th album is “more than 50% written.”

The group’s most recent album was 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth and the follow-up will feature bassist Steve DiGiorgio, who returned for a second spell after the band’s bitter split with Greg Christian last year.

Guitarist Skolnick tells Metal Sanaz: “Testament takes our time writing music. We can’t crank out a record every year. But we’re also not going to do a substandard record.

“I think it’s going to be good. And honestly, it’s more than 50% written. And usually once we get to that next phase, it starts happening faster.”

Frontman Chuck Billy said last year that he expected a new Testament album to be released around March of this year.

This week, Christian launched a search for a singer for his new band Trinity Fallen.

Testament play Download Festival this June. More info here.