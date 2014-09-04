Trending

Testament record set for March 2015

Chuck Billy reveals album is in the works

Testament frontman Chuck Billy says he expects the band to release a new album in March next year.

The San Francisco metal veterans are working on the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth according to the singer.

He tells Robbs Metalworks: “We’re writing the record right now – hopefully it’ll be out March next year. And it’s gonna be some good stuff.”

Billy, who makes a guest appearance on the upcoming Exodus album, also discusses his work with music management company Breaking Bands LLC. The firm represents Texas metal outfit Shattered Sun as well as Exodus.

