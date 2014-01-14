Testament in bassist switch

Testament have confirmed the departure of bassist Greg Christian.

“It is with much respect that we announce our mutual parting with bassist Greg Christian,” state the thrash titans. “Metal fretless bass pioneer Steve DiGiorgio will be returning to Testament.

“Steve previously was a member of Testament on The Gathering (1999) as well as First Strike Still Deadly (2001). He will be joining Testament on their upcoming shows in Australia on the Soundwave Festival, Japan and Mexico City. Steve will also be taking part in the new Testament album.

“We are looking forward to continuing the momentum you, the fans, have made possible.”

It’s the second time Greg has left the fold, having originally departed in 1996 after ten years with the band, before returning almost a decade later. A new Testament album is expect to land later this year.