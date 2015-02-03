Greg Christian in search for Anselmo-style singer

Former Testament bassist Greg Christian has launched a search for a singer to front his new project Trinity Fallen.

Christian, who was sacked by Testament last year and later hit out at the band for the “cruel” way in which they treated him, is working with guitarist Artak Ozan on Trinity Fallen.

The group has made two instrumental demos available, for songs called Live And Let Live and One Fifty Six and say they are looking for a vocalist in the vein of Phil Anselmo.

Christian says: “Looking for a real singer. someone with range, dynamics, and the beat. Someone with vocal skills comparable to my bass skills or Artak’s guitar skills, that can sing clean and sing aggression - but actually sing it - like a Cowboys/Vulgar-era Phil Anselmo, but with their own style.

“Also – be realistic. we are located in the Bay Area with zero budget to fly anyone’s ass anywhere. So if you’re not close enough to Oakland or Antioch to get there by yourself, please don’t reply.

“It’s just a waste of time. and it’s not just about doing a recording. I want to start playing local shows asap so I need someone that’s going to be around and stick around to break the band. Anyone interested send replies and a recording, photo, video, whatever to TF.eastbay@gmail.com”

Christian revealed late last year that his split with Testament left him with just $150 to his name.