Tesseract announce expanded edition of latest album War Of Being, featuring new live tracks

Tesseract have announced a deluxe reissue of 2023 album War Of Being, which comes with new live tracks.

This expanded “tour edition” will drop on January 10 via Kscope. The three live songs were recorded during the prog metal band’s headline slot at Radar Festival in Manchester this July, where they performed with an expansive stage show and a collective of backing vocalists called “Choir Noir”.

A 2LP version of the reissue comes on black and red marble vinyl and has been mastered at half-speed for improve audio quality. A 2CD edition will also be available.

Bassist Amos Williams comments: “It has been a wild adventure for Tesseract since the release of War Of Being back in September 2023. We have travelled the world and experienced many career highlights during these last 12 month, or so.”

He continues: “There’s a sense of great fulfilment, but also a tinge of sadness as you know that the unique campaign that led into the release of War Of Being has passed. So, it's truly awesome to be able to release a tour edition version, that as a bonus, includes live recordings from a very special headline show we performed in the summer of 2024, where we were joined on stage by the indomitable Choir Noir (featuring Kat Marsh/Cestra, whom many of you will know that, along with producer Peter Miles, was part of the team that brought War Of Being from demos to album).”

War Of Being, Tesseract’s fifth studio album, was met with critical acclaim upon release. Metal Hammer’s Matt Mills awarded it a glowing 4.5 stars in his review. He wrote: “It’s a comprehensive masterpiece that summarises every emotional frequency and style of songwriting that Tesseract have touched since they emerged. Instantly, it’s affirmed itself as this band’s quintessential release – not to mention a frontrunner for metal album of the year.”

The band have toured extensively since War Of Being came out and will return to the road for a European tour in January. Novelists will support. See dates and get tickets via the Tesseract website.