Tesla's Hannon issues promo for Electric Chair

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has released a video for a track taken from his new solo album.
Hannon issued World Peace last month and the video for Electric Chair is described by the guitarist as “groundbreaking.”
The video was directed by Kelly Smith and features Hannon and his band playing in front of various kaleidoscopic scenes.
Tesla released their latest album Simplicity last year.
WORLD PEACE TRACKLIST
- Born Free 2. The Picture 3. World Peace 4. Love Is Like A Fire 5. Electric Chair 6. Luck 13 7. New York City 8. Down The Road 9. Get Off Yo Ass 10. Heavy Metal Hippies 11. Break The Silence 12. Requiem