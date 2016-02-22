Terrorvision announce UK tour

Terrorvision have announced a headline UK tour.

They recently completed a run of comeback shows with Thunder and King King. They’ll perform at Walton-On-Trent Bearded Theory Festival in May, before hitting the road again in November.

The band plan on playing their third album Regular Urban Survivors in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Bassist Leigh Marklew says: “Regular Urban Survivors is an album that needs to be celebrated. It’s very important to us as it’s the album that gave us our first top 10 single and really confirmed our position as the ‘go-to’ Brit-rock band of the 90s – if killer pop hooks, eccentric lyrics and crazy live shows were your cup of tequila.”

Tickets go on sale on February 26.

May 28: Walton-on-Trent Bearded Theory Festival,

Nov 22: Glasgow The Garage

Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 25: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 26: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 27: London Koko

Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront