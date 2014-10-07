Terror reveal clip for single Cold Truth

Terror have released an animated video for their track Cold Truth – just weeks before they go out the Never Say Die tour.

Cold Truth is taken from the Los Angeles hardcore outfit’s new album Live By The Code, out now via Century Media Records.

Frontman Scott Vogel says: “How many times can you make a video of us jumping around acting all mad at the world? I’m sure we’ll have a few more of those down the road but this is totally different, unexpected and a fresh look for a Terror video and that’s a cool thing.”

Never Say Die 2014 UK and Ireland tour dates, featuring Terror

Nov 01: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Nov 02: Leeds Cockpit Nov 03: Dublin The Village Nov 04: Glasgow Garage Nov 05: London O2 Academy Islington