Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration

It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.

According to the film's distributors, Bloody Disgusting, Terrifier 2 has now officially been submitted for consideration for next year's Oscars. Yes, really - even if Bloody Disgusting themselves admit that it's a long shot for the film to actually win anything.

"The most vomit-inducing movie since The Exorcist with the most shocking effects sequence since An American Werewolf in London is coming for the Academy Awards!" notes the horror website. "As you may have heard, the same fans who made Damien Leone‘s Terrifier 2 a box office hit this Halloween season are demanding Oscar recognition for the little indie that could."

"No, it will never actually happen," Bloody Disgusting add. "Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up."

"So, we’re listening to the fans," they conclude. "Everything about Terrifier 2 has been fan-driven every step of the way, and if you want to have a little more fun with this one we’re happy to oblige. With that said… it’s now official…TERRIFIER 2 HAS BEEN SUBMITTED BY BLOODY DISGUSTING FOR OSCAR CONSIDERATION!"

The intensely violent and graphic sequel, which features the return of new horror icon Art The Clown as he slashes and slices his way through a small town of people on Halloween night, was released in US cinemas last month, with a crazy amount of word-of-mouth hype leading to the film making over 30 times its budget at the box office.

Terrifier 2 is still in some US cinemas now, and is available for home release in the UK.