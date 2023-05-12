Tenacious D defend "the honour and integrity" of video games in banjo-driven one-minute single

Tenacious D, guest editors of the current issue of Metal Hammer, have released their first original song since 2018's Post-Apocalypto album. One-minute single Video Games is a banjo-driven celebration of the importance of video gaming, with frontman Jack Black revealing that he doesn't actually play video games at all. Well, apart from God Of War. And Fallout 4.
The lyrics go on to reveal that Black also plays Red Dead Redemption 2, but not because it's a video game. A bit like reading Playboy for the articles.
But Red Dead Redemption 2, that is not a game
It's an incredible journey through old American history
Fighting for your life and fighting for your family
Try to live your days with honour and integrity
That's not a game, that's an adult thing
That's not a game at all, that's like fuckin' Shakespeare
Speaking about the song, Jack Black and Kyle Gass say, “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind, but then realising that video games are more than just mindless toys. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!
"It’s about time someone defended the honour and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!”
The animated video for Video Games, which was directed by Adam Paloian (SpongeBob SquarePants) and YouTuber Chris “Oney” O’Neill, finds Black and Gass depicted as familiar video-game characters, with Gass meeting a bloody end several times over the course of the 90-second clip.
“I have only been to two concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows,” says O’Neill. “It’s a real honour to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation."
Tenacious D have a run of European dates scheduled for next month, a mix of festival appearances and arena dates, including a show at London's O2 Arena on June 16. Full dates below.
In the current issue of Metal Hammer, Black and Gass picked the artists featured in the magazine, and conducted an interview with Ozzy Osbourne.
"Everything you see in these pages reflects the contents of our deepest, darkest soul nuggets," say the D themselves. "We have the power. We have the Metal. We have the Hammer. We are the D!"
Tenacious D European Tour 2023
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jun 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jun 07: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany
Jun 08: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 10: Milan Carroponte, Italy
Jun 12: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland
Jun 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Jun 14: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands
Jun 16: London 02 Arena, UK
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest Open Air Festival, France
