Tenacious D defend "the honour and integrity" of video games in banjo-driven one-minute single

Tenacious D, guest editors of the current issue of Metal Hammer, have released their first original song since 2018's Post-Apocalypto album. One-minute single Video Games is a banjo-driven celebration of the importance of video gaming, with frontman Jack Black revealing that he doesn't actually play video games at all. Well, apart from God Of War. And Fallout 4.

The lyrics go on to reveal that Black also plays Red Dead Redemption 2, but not because it's a video game. A bit like reading Playboy for the articles.

But Red Dead Redemption 2, that is not a game

It's an incredible journey through old American history

Fighting for your life and fighting for your family

Try to live your days with honour and integrity

That's not a game, that's an adult thing

That's not a game at all, that's like fuckin' Shakespeare

Speaking about the song, Jack Black and Kyle Gass say, “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind, but then realising that video games are more than just mindless toys. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!

"It’s about time someone defended the honour and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!”

The animated video for Video Games, which was directed by Adam Paloian (SpongeBob SquarePants) and YouTuber Chris “Oney” O’Neill, finds Black and Gass depicted as familiar video-game characters, with Gass meeting a bloody end several times over the course of the 90-second clip.

“I have only been to two concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows,” says O’Neill. “It’s a real honour to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation."

Tenacious D have a run of European dates scheduled for next month, a mix of festival appearances and arena dates, including a show at London's O2 Arena on June 16. Full dates below.

In the current issue of Metal Hammer, Black and Gass picked the artists featured in the magazine, and conducted an interview with Ozzy Osbourne.

"Everything you see in these pages reflects the contents of our deepest, darkest soul nuggets," say the D themselves. "We have the power. We have the Metal. We have the Hammer. We are the D!"

Tenacious D European Tour 2023

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 07: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 08: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 10: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jun 12: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland

Jun 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Jun 14: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Jun 16: London 02 Arena, UK

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest Open Air Festival, France

