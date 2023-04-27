We let Tenacious D guest edit our new issue - so they went to Ozzy Osbourne's house to interview him

This month, Team Metal Hammer thought we'd take some time off and give the magazine to someone else to call the shots - and who better than metal defenders and true rock 'n' roll heroes, Tenacious D?

Yes, this month, Jack Black and Kyle Gass officially take over Metal Hammer to guest-edit our latest issue, picking the artists they want to see featured and even conducting one very special interview themselves. You're gonna love what they've done with the place.

"Everything you see in these pages reflects the contents of our deepest, darkest soul nuggets," say the D themselves. "We have the power. We have the Metal. We have the Hammer. We are the D!"

The dynamic duo's first port of call? A world exclusive interview with the Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne! Jack and Kyle travelled to the Double O's home to speak to him about his amazing career, his impact on heavy metal and what the future might yet hold.

Tenacious D have also curated special features on Judas Priest legend Rob Halford, Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and rock 'n' roll titans AC/DC, as well as revealing who they’d induct into their very own rock Hall Of Fame and picking out the funniest songs in the world (or, at least, some tributes).

For the cover story, we get an exclusive look inside the duo’s rise to fame, from dive bars to the bright lights of Hollywood, including friendships with Slash, Dave Grohl and Ronnie James Dio along the way.

Want more? Also in the issue, we have Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos answering your questions, we get in the studio with Urne and Joe Duplantier, and we give our verdict on the exciting new Sleep Token album.

All that plus Corrosion Of Conformity, Ville Valo, Beartooth, W.A.S.P., Tribulation, Babymetal and much, much more. Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.