“We’re really proud of the track!” Tenacious D release full cover of Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time, plus star-studded music video

Tenacious D have released the entirety of their cover of Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time, following a snippet of the version going viral on Tiktok last week, along with a new music video.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ reinterpretation of the 90s pop classic will appear in the end credits of Black’s upcoming film, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Some audio of the cover was first published on Tiktok by Black, with a short video showing him and Gass mouthing and dancing along. The footage swiftly went viral.

Black and Gass then appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4 on Sunday (March 2), where they filmed the new music video for the song on the red carpet.

While at the premiere, Black told reporters how The D’s cover of Spears came to be.

“[Kung Fu Panda 4 director Mike Mitchell] said, ‘Hey, we would love to have a Tenacious D song for the end credits’ and I was like, ‘Really? Can we do Britney Spears?'” the star told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He said, yeah, and he said, ‘Let’s do Hit Me Baby One More Time for the kung fu aspect of that song,’ and we were like, ‘Hell yeah.’

“So we got in the recording studio and we did it and we’re really proud of the track. We shot a little impromptu music video in Kyle’s hotel room and we put it on the internet and it’s gone crazy viral. It’s exciting.”

The …Baby One More Time cover’s video was directed by Taylor Stephens and features the band alongside several of Black’s Kung Fu Panda 4 costars, including Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Dustin Hoffman and Awkwafina.

Tenacious D will start a tour of Europe next month, then play several dates across Oceania in July. The full list of shows, plus tickets, is available now at the band’s website.