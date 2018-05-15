Tenacious D announce new album and tour

Tenacious D have announced a new album and North American tour in a new animated video posted today.

In the video, Jack Black and Kyle Gass realise they have to pay the rent and need to write another album, but it's going to take five years, so they're "fucked, so fucked." But then Kyle has an idea, and we hear a snippet of new music from the pair, accompanied by the text 'New album 2018... probably. New tour 2018... definitely.'

The new album will be the duo's fourth full-length and the follow-up to 2012's Rise Of The Fenix. Last week, Jack Black announced that the pair were also working on the sequel to 2006 movie The Pick Of Destiny.

Tenacious D 2018 tour dates

16 Jun: Montebello QC, Montebello Rockfest

06 Oct: San Bernadino CA, Cal Jam 18

03 Nov: Brooklyn NY, Kings Theatre

05 Nov: Boston MA, House Of Blues

07 Nov: Washington DC, The Anthem

08 Nov: Philadelphia PA, The Fillmore

09 Nov: Pittsburgh PA, Stage AE

10 Nov: Columbus OH, Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

12 Nov: Detroit MI, The Fillmore

13 Nov: Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre