Tenacious D announce new album and tour

Tenacious D have announced a new album and North American tour in a new animated video posted today.
In the video, Jack Black and Kyle Gass realise they have to pay the rent and need to write another album, but it's going to take five years, so they're "fucked, so fucked." But then Kyle has an idea, and we hear a snippet of new music from the pair, accompanied by the text 'New album 2018... probably. New tour 2018... definitely.'
The new album will be the duo's fourth full-length and the follow-up to 2012's Rise Of The Fenix. Last week, Jack Black announced that the pair were also working on the sequel to 2006 movie The Pick Of Destiny.
Tenacious D 2018 tour dates
16 Jun: Montebello QC, Montebello Rockfest
06 Oct: San Bernadino CA, Cal Jam 18
03 Nov: Brooklyn NY, Kings Theatre
05 Nov: Boston MA, House Of Blues
07 Nov: Washington DC, The Anthem
08 Nov: Philadelphia PA, The Fillmore
09 Nov: Pittsburgh PA, Stage AE
10 Nov: Columbus OH, Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
12 Nov: Detroit MI, The Fillmore
13 Nov: Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre