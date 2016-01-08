Temperance Movement film Amazon session

The Temperance Movement have filmed three track’s for Amazon’s Front Row series.
The band play three songs from their forthcoming White Bear album, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut: Battle Lines, Get Yourself Free and the album’s first single, Three Bullets.
White Bear is released on January 15 and can be pre-ordered from Earache and Amazon now. The band have previously released acoustic session tracks of the title track and Do The Revelation.
Temperance Movement Tour Dates
Jan 16: Portsmouth, UK: Pyramids Centre
Jan 17: Norwich, UK: UEA
Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: Beach Ballroom
Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: Barrowlands
Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: O2 Academy
Jan 22: Leeds, UK: Leeds Beckett Students Union
Jan 24: Manchester, UK: Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)
Jan 25: Birmingham, UK: O2 Institute2
Jan 26: Cardiff, UK: Cardiff Uni Students Union
Jan 27: London, UK: O2 Forum
Feb 03: Paris, France: Point Ephemere
Feb 04: Kortrijk, Belgium: De Kruen
Feb 05: Amsterdam, Netherlands: Melkweg
Feb 08: Stockholm, Sweden: Debaser Medis
Feb 09: Oslo, Norway: John Dee
Feb 10: Gothenburg, Sweden: Sticky Fingers
Feb 11: Malmö, Sweden: KB
Feb 13: Hamburg, Germany: Knust
Feb 14: Cologne, Germany: Luxor
Feb 15: Berlin, Germany: Bi Nuu
Feb 16: Munich, Germany: Backstage Halle