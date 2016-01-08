Trending

Temperance Movement film Amazon session

  

Quartet film Front Row showcase for retail giant

The Temperance Movement have filmed three track’s for Amazon’s Front Row series.

The band play three songs from their forthcoming White Bear album, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut: Battle Lines, Get Yourself Free and the album’s first single, Three Bullets.

Watch the Front Row session.

White Bear is released on January 15 and can be pre-ordered from Earache and Amazon now. The band have previously released acoustic session tracks of the title track and Do The Revelation.

Temperance Movement Tour Dates
Jan 16: Portsmouth, UK: Pyramids Centre
Jan 17: Norwich, UK: UEA
Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: Beach Ballroom
Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: Barrowlands
Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: HMV In-Store
Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: O2 Academy
Jan 22: Leeds, UK: Leeds Beckett Students Union
Jan 24: Manchester, UK: Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)
Jan 25: Birmingham, UK: O2 Institute2
Jan 26: Cardiff, UK: Cardiff Uni Students Union
Jan 27: London, UK: O2 Forum
Feb 03: Paris, France: Point Ephemere
Feb 04: Kortrijk, Belgium: De Kruen
Feb 05: Amsterdam, Netherlands: Melkweg
Feb 08: Stockholm, Sweden: Debaser Medis
Feb 09: Oslo, Norway: John Dee
Feb 10: Gothenburg, Sweden: Sticky Fingers
Feb 11: Malmö, Sweden: KB
Feb 13: Hamburg, Germany: Knust
Feb 14: Cologne, Germany: Luxor
Feb 15: Berlin, Germany: Bi Nuu
Feb 16: Munich, Germany: Backstage Halle