Temperance Movement film Amazon session

The Temperance Movement have filmed three track’s for Amazon’s Front Row series.

The band play three songs from their forthcoming White Bear album, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut: Battle Lines, Get Yourself Free and the album’s first single, Three Bullets.

Watch the Front Row session.

White Bear is released on January 15 and can be pre-ordered from Earache and Amazon now. The band have previously released acoustic session tracks of the title track and Do The Revelation.

Temperance Movement Tour Dates

Jan 16: Portsmouth, UK: Pyramids Centre

Jan 17: Norwich, UK: UEA

Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: HMV In-Store

Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: Beach Ballroom

Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: HMV In-Store

Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: Barrowlands

Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: HMV In-Store

Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: O2 Academy

Jan 22: Leeds, UK: Leeds Beckett Students Union

Jan 24: Manchester, UK: Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

Jan 25: Birmingham, UK: O2 Institute2

Jan 26: Cardiff, UK: Cardiff Uni Students Union

Jan 27: London, UK: O2 Forum

Feb 03: Paris, France: Point Ephemere

Feb 04: Kortrijk, Belgium: De Kruen

Feb 05: Amsterdam, Netherlands: Melkweg

Feb 08: Stockholm, Sweden: Debaser Medis

Feb 09: Oslo, Norway: John Dee

Feb 10: Gothenburg, Sweden: Sticky Fingers

Feb 11: Malmö, Sweden: KB

Feb 13: Hamburg, Germany: Knust

Feb 14: Cologne, Germany: Luxor

Feb 15: Berlin, Germany: Bi Nuu

Feb 16: Munich, Germany: Backstage Halle