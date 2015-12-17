The Temperance Movement uncage The White Bear

The Temperance Movement have released an acoustic version of The White Bear. the title track of the band’s new album, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut.

The band have also explained the meaning of the song. “Nick [guitarist Nick Fyffe] phoned me up one time when I was trying to write a lyric to the song that became White Bear,” says singer Phil Campbell. “It was an experiment about the controlling of unwanted thoughts. You try not to think about a white bear, you think about a white bear all the time. You think about this thing all the time that you’re trying not to think about.”

White Bear is released on January 15, and can be pre-ordered now. Earlier this week, the band unveiled an acoustic version of Do The Revelation.