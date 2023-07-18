Teeth Of The Sea announce brand new studio album Hive

London's artful psychedelic prog trio Teeth Of The Sea have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, Hive, through Rocket recordings on October 6.

The band have also released a vide for the nine-minute long avant-epic Megafragma made in collaboration with engineer and co-conspirator Giles Barrett, and which you can see in this Friday's Tracks Of The Week.

Hive, the band's sixth album and follow-up to 2019's Wraith, evolve from a commission for the band - Sam Barton, Mike Bourne and Jimmy Martin - to create a live soundtrack at London’s Science Museum for a documentary on the Apollo moon landings, which gave rose to the tracks Artemis, Æther and Apollo.

The trio have also collaborated with vocalist Kath Gifford (Snowpony, The Wargs, Sleazy Tiger) on Butterfly House and former band mate Mike Bourne on Get With The Program.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The band have also announced a run of tour dates for October and November which you can see below.

Pre-order Hive.



(Image credit: Rocket Recordings)

Teeth Of The Sea: Hive

1. Artemis

2. Get With The Program

3. Butterfly House

4. Liminal Kin

5. Æther

6. Megafragma

7. Powerhorse

8. Apollo

Oct 6: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Oct 7: London Trades Club

Oct 13: Preston The Ferret

Oct 14: Newcastle The Lubber Fiend

Oct 20: Manchester White Hotel (w/Hey Colossus)

Oct 22: Glasgow Hug And Pint

Oct 28: Bristol Crofters Rights

Nov 18: Ramsgate Music Hall (w/Smote and Alison Cotton)