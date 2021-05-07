Tedeschi Trucks Band to release live album Layla Revisited with Trey Anastasio

Tedeschi Tracks Band are to release a live album set in July. Layla Revisited (Live At Lockin') was recorded on August 24, 2019 at the Lockin' Festival in Arrington, VA, during the second of two sets performed by the band.

The band's set was an unexpected run-through of Derek And The Dominos' classic album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which was originally released on November 14 1970, the day Susan Tedeschi was born. The musicians were joined onstage by Phish mainman Trey Anastasio and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, who's previously collaborated on several albums with Derek & The Dominos man Eric Clapton.

Derek Trucks, who was named after Clapton's band, plays a 1957 Gibson Goldtop guitar on the album, an instrument that's just one serial number away from the same model played on the original recording by the Allman Brothers Band's Duane Allman.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” says Trucks. “His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA."

The album, which ends with a studio version of Thorn Tree In The Garden recorded by Trucks and Tedeschi, will be released on CD, triple vinyl, and as high-quality 24-bit, 192kHz digital files. It's released on June 11, but is available to pre-order now.

The first track to be released from the album is Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad, below.

Next month, Tedeschi Trucks Band are due to embark on their Fireside Live tour, a series of COVID-compliant shows at reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins, and pod set-ups. Full dates below.

1. I Looked Away

2. Bell Bottom Blues

3. Keep On Growing

4. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

5. I Am Yours

6. Anyday

7. Key To The Highway

8. Tell The Truth

9. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

10. Have You Ever Loved A Woman?

11. Little Wing

12. It’s Too Late

13. Layla

14. Thorn Tree In The Garden (studio)

(Image credit: Tedeschi Trucks Band )

Jun 11: Jacksonville Daily’s Place Amphitheater, FL

Jun 12: Jacksonville Daily’s Place Amphitheater, FL

Jun 15: Brandon Brandon Amphitheater, MS

Jun 16: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL

Jun 18: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Jun 19: Murfreesboro Hop Springs Brew Park, TN

Jun 20: Murfreesboro Hop Springs Brew Park, TN

Jun 22: Winston-Salem The Drive, NC

Jun 24: N. Charleston The Bend, SC

Jun 25: N. Charleston The Bend, SC

Jun 26: Columbia Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, SC

Jul 01: Frederick Showtime at the Drive-In, MD

Jul 02: Frederick Showtime at the Drive-In, MD

Jul 03: Frederick Showtime at the Drive-In, MD

Jul 06: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 07: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 09: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 10: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 11: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 13: Ridgefield Playhouse Outdoor Stage, CT

Jul 14: Ridgefield Playhouse Outdoor Stage, CT

Jul 16: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 17: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 18: Elmer Appel Farm Arts & Music Center, NJ

Jul 20: Eatontown Concerts on the Green, NJ

Jul 21: Eatontown Concerts on the Green, NJ

Jul 23: Shelburne The Green at Shelburne Museum, VT

Jul 24: Martha’s Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Festival, MA

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Tickets are on sale now.