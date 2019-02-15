Tedeschi Trucks Band: Signs album review

Four albums in, married couple Tedeschi and Trucks are at the forefront of the latest blues-rock boom.

They’re a guaranteed US Top 20 act. They now number 12, and Signs showcases an ensemble at their confident peak, whether on the gospel-charged funkery of Walk Through This Life or the torch ballad All The World.

Tedeschi has an earthy but seductive rasp. She’s not nearly as knowing as Bonnie Raitt, but she’s every bit as impassioned as Beth Hart and more vulnerable than both. And when she turns political on the environmental anthem Shame (‘Don’t you wonder what’s in the air?’) she’s plausible.

Trucks, meanwhile, is the blues guitarist of his generation, and together they’re a formidable team. They lose their way when they amble in pub-rock fashion on the gormless Hard Case, but for the most part they’re as focused as they’re inspired.