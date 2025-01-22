Tedeschi Trucks Band announce mammoth live schedule with Gov't Mule and Whiskey Myers

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a mammoth run of North American tour dates. The run of 50 Live In 25 shows kicks off on May 6 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, and wraps up on October 25 at the Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL.

Along the way, the band will play six shows at their traditional second home at the Beacon Theater in New York, and welcome support acts including Buddy Guy, Steve Winwood, Little Feat, Duane Betts, Nolan Taylor, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge and Maggie Rose. Full dates and details below.

In addition, the August schedule will include a number of co-headline shows with Whiskey Myers, while Gov't Mule will share equal billing at many of the September shows.

Artist ticket presale will open on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time, with the general sale starting Friday, January 31 at the same time.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Live In 25 Tour

May 01: Miramar Beach Sand & Soul 2025, FL

May 02: Miramar Beach Sand & Soul 2025, FL

May 03: Miramar Beach Sand & Soul 2025, FL

May 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX %

May 08: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX %

May 09: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX %

May 10: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX %

May 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR %

May 14: Asheville ExploreAsheville.com Arena, NC >

May 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA *

May 17: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY %

May 19: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY %

May 20: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY %

May 22: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY %

May 23: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY

May 24: New York City Beacon Theatre, NY

Jul 29: Tulsa The Tulsa Theater, OK

Aug 01: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO &

Aug 02: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO &

Aug 05: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT

Aug 07: Hayden Homes Amphitheatre Bend, OR

Aug 08: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheatre, OR #

Aug 09: Quincy The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA #

Aug 12: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA #

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA #

Aug 15: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena, NV #

Aug 18: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ #

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM #

Aug 23: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN #

Aug 24: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO #

Aug 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH #

Aug 28: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, NY #

Aug 29: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA #

Aug 30: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA #

Sep 01: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH #

Sep 03: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON ^

Sep 05: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage, NY ^

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA ^

Sep 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL ^

Sep 10: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI ^

Sep 12: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, CT ^

Sep 13: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, CT ^

Oct 12: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL =

Oct 15: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN ~

Oct 17: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ~

Oct 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC ~

Oct 21: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater, VA ~

Oct 22: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ~

Oct 24: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 25: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

* with Buddy Guy

> with Maggie Rose

& with Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

# with Whiskey Myers

^ with Gov't Mule & Nolan Taylor

= with Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

~ with Little Feat



(Image credit: Tedeschi Trucks Band)