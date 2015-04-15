TeamRock targets global radio audience

TeamRock.com has notched up ONE MILLION registered users across the world in our first year, FOUR TIMES the number we’d aimed for – and now we’re going to build on that with an app created in association with 7digital.

TeamRock Radio will go global by becoming a key feature of the product, while discontinuing our UK DAB service. It’s another commitment to offering rock and metal fans the opportunity to belong, no matter where they are in the world.

The DAB contract will not be renewed when it expires in June, but it’ll be replaced by a global partnership deal for audio and other content provision via leading music platform 7digital.

CEO Billy Anderson says: “TeamRock.com is a global business. We are proudly based in the UK – but the speed of our growth means we have to adapt to global demands.

“Our fans want streaming, downloads, specific programming, interviews and insight, alongside the facility to listen back at their leisure. Our collaboration with 7digital will allow us to provide that service.

“TeamRock Radio will continue – but it’ll also deliver bespoke products for our fans and radio partners worldwide. We already have syndicated partners in various parts of the world, including Australia, Europe and Asia.”

In addition, TeamRock’s portfolio of market-leading magazines, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Blues, will continue to expand its digital offerings via “best of class” iOS and Android apps. The firm moved into state-of-the-art new premises in London’s Pentonville Road this week.

TeamRock Radio boss Moose says: “As of July 1, we will no longer be available on DAB, but instead through our app, which features an enhanced on-demand service plus dedicated rock, metal and prog music streams.

“And that’s just phase one of a much bigger plan. We need to be available to a wider audience than just the UK, available not via radio waves but in the palm of your hand, with access to what you want – when and where you want. It’s a huge evolution.”

More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.